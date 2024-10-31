Celebrity Millennium Kicks Off Winter Season in Southeast Asia

The Celebrity Millennium recently kicked off its winter deployment in Southeast Asia after arriving in Singapore on Oct. 29, 2024.

Repositioning from Japan, the Celebrity Cruises ship offered an 11-night repositioning cruise that sailed from Yokohama.

The itinerary also featured visits to destinations in Taiwan and Vietnam, such as Keelung and Da Nang, as well as Hong Kong.

As part of its winter season in the region, the Millennium is now scheduled to offer a series of 12- to 14-night cruises from Singapore, Bali and Mumbai.

The itineraries include visits to destinations in Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, India and Indonesia, such as Port Klang, Phuket, Hambantota, Mormugao and Celukan Bawang.

On Jan. 14, 2025, for example, the Millennium will offer a 12-night cruise from Singapore to Bali that features seven ports of call in the region.

Sailing to Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, the itinerary is scheduled to make stops in Phuket, Langkawi, Penang, Port Klang, Celukan Bawang and Lombok.

The 1,950-guest ship will continue to sail in the region through late March, when it is scheduled to return to Japan for a summer program in the Far East.

Extending through late October, the deployment features 12- and 14-night cruises to Japan and South Korea, as well as Hong Kong, visiting Fukuoka, Incheon, Kobe and more.

The Celebrity Millennium, first in a series of four ships known as the Millennium Class, originally entered service in 2000.

In 2019, the 91,000-ton vessel underwent extensive renovation as part of Celebrity’s Revolution refit program.

In addition to a new livery, the Millennium received several new features at that time, including the Retreat suite enclave, the Qsine specialty restaurant and a new thermal suite for its wellness center.

All of the ship’s staterooms and suites were also updated with new designs and furniture to offer what Celebrity calls “modern luxury.”