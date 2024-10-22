Celebrity Edge Returns Down Under For a Second Season

The Celebrity Edge has returned to Australia for its second season, according to a press release.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 22, and running through April 2025, the ship will offer 17 itineraries departing from Sydney, with new ports of call in Samoa, Fiji, American Samoa and Tonga.

During this season, the Celebrity Edge will visit 26 ports, allowing guests to see Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

“We’re thrilled Celebrity Edge will be returning to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific for a second season, providing guests an unmatched cruise experience designed to connect them closer to the destination,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises.

“Celebrity’s elevated vacation options are redefining travel, especially in this region where guests can enjoy the Edge Series difference.”

Highlights of the 2024 –25 season include:

Four-night getaway to Tasmania: Exploring scenery, wildlife and history.

11- and 13-night sailings to New Zealand: Visiting the North and South islands.

13-night round-trip voyage from Auckland: Visiting Suva, Fiji; Apia, Samoa; and New Zealand’s Bay of Islands.

Nine-night Australian Wine cruise: Discovering wine regions, including Barossa Valley and Yarra Valley.

13-night Christmas and New Year’s sailing: Discovering New Zealand’s coastlines and fjords, featuring wine tastings and festive activities.

14-night South Pacific itinerary: Exploring Fiji, Vanuatu and Loyalty Island.

The Celebrity Solstice will also join the Celebrity Edge in Australia, with two sailings departing from Sydney. The first, on October 19, 2024, heads to Asia, while the second, on April 9, 2025, takes guests through Fiji and onto Hawaii.

Photo Credit: Tim Faircloth