Carnival’s Duffy To Skydive as Part of Hurricane Relief

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy has accepted the challenge to tandem skydive on Oct. 19, 2024, the company announced in a press release.

Duffy is set to skydive as the Carnival Paradise departs from Port Tampa Bay, in a stunt planned along with the Round Canopy Parachute Team, a non-profit that honors the history of Allied Airborne Forces, as well as the members of the USSOCOM Para-Commandos, a U.S. Special Operations Command aerial parachute demonstration team.

The company’s president has set a goal of raising $50,000 to benefit hurricane relief efforts through the Gary Sinise Foundation, established in 2011 by award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise.

According to Carnival, Sinise has been an advocate for the country’s defenders for over 40 years, honoring veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need.

The foundation’s hurricane relief efforts are supporting first responders and military personnel on the ground, working tirelessly around the clock to bring relief to communities devastated by Hurricane Helene, the company added.

Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band, which has performed more than 40 concerts around the globe to uplift communities, will perform on embarkation day.

“I’ve never jumped from an airplane before, so I think this effort is worth at least $50,000 for the Gary Sinise Foundation and their efforts to support military and first responders assisting with hurricane relief,” said Duffy.

“Saying that Carnival is America’s Cruise Line and the favorite cruise line for active-duty military and military veterans is one thing; showing it is another story, and I’m always ready to jump at the chance to prove it!”

She will jump from the “Tico Belle,” a World War II veteran C-47 aircraft flown during the Normandy D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944.

To donate and help Duffy and Carnival reach the goal of $50,000 for the Gary Sinise Foundation, click here.

The Special Forces Legacy Initiatives has chartered the Carnival Paradise to ensure special forces alumni, their families, Gold Star families, and friends can enjoy a five-day cruise to The Bahamas and strengthen the bonds within their community.

This sailing will bring together Green Berets that have served from the Korean War to present times to enjoy a reunion at sea, Carnival explained.

In addition to Carnival, SFLI has partnered with Dream Vacations, the Gary Sinise Foundation, the USSOCOM Para-Commandos Parachute Demonstration Team and the Round Canopy Parachute Team.