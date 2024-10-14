Carnival’s Duffy Sets $75,000 Fundraising Goal

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy announced a goal of $75,000 for her tandem skydive over Tampa Bay on October 19, aimed at raising funds for hurricane relief efforts through the Gary Sinise Foundation.

According to a press release, the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation will match all donations received for this initiative.

“Our hearts go out to all those who have been impacted by the devastation of Hurricanes Milton and Helene. I am so grateful to all who have donated and continue to step up for hurricane relief efforts as I get ready to jump from 10,000 feet above Tampa Bay with members of the Special Forces,” said Duffy.

“The outpouring of donations has been heartwarming, and I’m especially honored that Carnival Corporation Chairman Micky Arison and his wife Madeleine have offered their support by matching funds.”

During the celebration of the inaugural Special Forces Legacy Initiatives (SFLI) cruise on the Carnival Paradise, which took place recently, Duffy announced her acceptance of a challenge to participate in a tandem skydive on October 19