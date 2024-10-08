Carnival Welcomes University Students Onboard in Jamaica

Carnival Corporation recently hosted 44 top-performing students from the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) for a ship visit onboard the Carnival Horizon docked in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

According to a press release, the group included 22 students from the Marine Transportation program and 22 from the Marine Engineering program.

Timed to commemorate World Maritime Day 2024, this event underscored Carnival Corporation’s ongoing investment in the Caribbean’s maritime sector and strong partnership with CMU, the company said.

The partnership with the university was initiated through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in March 2023.

“This collaboration with Carnival Corporation provided our students a vital opportunity to connect classroom learning with real-world practice. Experiencing cruise operations firsthand offered invaluable insights that will shape their future careers,” said Professor Andrew Spencer, President of Caribbean Maritime University.

“We are grateful for Carnival’s commitment to developing the next generation of maritime professionals,” he added.

The visit began with an educational session led by senior ship officials covering various aspects of cruise ship operations.

The marine transportation students then toured the ship’s bridge, while the marine engineering students visited the engine control room.

According to Carnival Corporation, the experience was conceived to immerse students in cruise ship operations and management, aiming at inspiring future maritime leaders to integrate innovation and sustainability into their careers.

The visit was also designed to enhance the students’ maritime education with real-world application, opening their eyes to the vast opportunities in the cruise industry, the company said.

Students reportedly remarked that seeing the inner workings of a cruise ship and interacting with the people who run it gave them a whole new perspective of the operations.

This initiative is part of Carnival Corporation’s efforts to support maritime education and professional development in the Caribbean, the company said. It aims to help position the region as a growing hub for cruise industry talent.