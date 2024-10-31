Carnival Transforms Sydney’s Passenger Terminal into a Halloween Mansion

Carnival Cruise Line has transformed Sydney’s Overseas Passenger Terminal into a haunted mansion, launching their Halloween celebrations with a unique “Trick or Treat” event.

According to a press release, over 3,000 guests, dressed in costumes participated and had the option to “trick,” where they showcased Halloween stunts for prizes, or “treat,” where they received candy rewards, before boarding the Carnival Splendor.

“This is one of the most exciting Halloween activations we’ve ever hosted,” said Kara Glamore, vice president, Carnival Cruise Line Australia.

“Our guests bring so much energy and creativity to our Halloween cruises, and this year we decided to take the fun beyond the ship to kick off the celebrations before they even set sail.”

Over 1,000 kilograms of candy were provided on the Carnival Splendor for its Halloween cruises throughout October. The festivities included costume contests, themed dance parties and opportunities for guests to meet Patch the Pumpkin Pirate, play Halloween trivia and bingo, watch spooky movies and participate in pumpkin-carving contests.