Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Carnival Transforms Sydney’s Passenger Terminal into a Halloween Mansion

Halloween activation

Carnival Cruise Line has transformed Sydney’s Overseas Passenger Terminal into a haunted mansion, launching their Halloween celebrations with a unique “Trick or Treat” event.

According to a press release, over 3,000 guests, dressed in costumes participated and had the option to “trick,” where they showcased Halloween stunts for prizes, or “treat,” where they received candy rewards, before boarding the Carnival Splendor.

“This is one of the most exciting Halloween activations we’ve ever hosted,” said Kara Glamore, vice president, Carnival Cruise Line Australia.

“Our guests bring so much energy and creativity to our Halloween cruises, and this year we decided to take the fun beyond the ship to kick off the celebrations before they even set sail.”

 Over 1,000 kilograms of candy were provided on the Carnival Splendor for its Halloween cruises throughout October. The festivities included costume contests, themed dance parties and opportunities for guests to meet Patch the Pumpkin Pirate, play Halloween trivia and bingo, watch spooky movies and participate in pumpkin-carving contests.

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

67 Ships | 172,156 Berths | $57.1 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Access
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.