Carnival Radiance Resumes Service After Drydock

The Carnival Radiance resumed its regular schedule of sailing on the West Coast in late September, following a routine drydock in Victoria, Canada.

After spending over ten days at the facility, the Carnival Cruise Line vessel welcomed guests back on Sep. 24, 2024.

In addition to class inspections and routine maintenance work, the Carnival Radiance underwent minor updates to its public areas and staterooms.

According to Carnival’s Brand Ambassador John Heald, the 2000-built vessel received new carpeting, tiling and decking, as well as ADA upgrades.

Outdoor areas and swimming pools were also upgraded, he said, while several staterooms received new power outlets.

Following the work, the Carnival Radiance resumed its regular schedule of short cruises to Mexico and California.

Departing from Carnival’s cruise terminal in Long Beach, the three- and four-night itineraries sail to Ensenada and Isla Catalina.

The 2,984-guest ship is also set to offer six-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera in 2024, in addition to two 14-night cruises to Hawaii and Mexico.

As part of the Carnival Journeys program, the two-week voyages sail from California in mid-October and early December.

In addition to eight days cruising in the Pacific Ocean, the itineraries feature visits to Kahului, Nawiliwili, Oahu and Hilo.

Formerly the Carnival Victory, the Carnival Radiance debuted in late 2021 following a $200-million refit that included the addition of new public areas, cabins and features.

Highlights included Carnival’s latest beverage and entertainment spaces, such as Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse, Cucina del Capitano family-style Italian restaurant, Bonsai Sushi and the Caribbean-inspired RedFrog Pub.

The 101,509-ton ship also received the second sea-going unit of the Big Chicken, a restaurant created by Carnival’s Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal, in addition to the Heroes Tribute Bar, which salutes those who serve in the Armed Forces.