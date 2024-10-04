Carnival: Not Pursuing Any China Plans

Carnival Corporation is remaining steadfast in the fact it is not pursuing putting any cruise capacity in China, according to Josh Weinstein, CEO, speaking on the company’s third quarter earnings call that took place earlier this week.

“It wasn’t very meaningful for us prior to the pandemic and the grand scheme of things,” said Weinstein.

“It was a few percentage points of our capacity that was really dedicated to China,” he explained.

“I want it to be very successful for our competitors, but it’s not something that we’re pursuing at this time and have not,” added Weinstein.

“With respect to the region overall, when it comes to Japan, Taiwan and other regions, that’s going well. People like cruising with us before, and they continue to enjoy it now.”

Prior to the pandemic, Carnival Corporation led the way in China with year-round operations from its Costa brand. The Costa Venezia and Firenze, which were built for the Chinese market, have since been transferred to Carnival Cruise Line.