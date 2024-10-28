Carnival Marks 20 Years in Baltimore with Tribute to First Responders

Carnival Cruise Line marked 20 years of operations from Baltimore with a special event aboard the Carnival Pride, honoring first responders who assisted after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

Carnival President Christine Duffy hosted the celebration, welcoming Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld, Baltimore Deputy Mayor J.D. Merrill and Maryland Port Administration Executive Director Jonathan Daniels, along with U.S. Naval Academy representatives.

Duffy expressed gratitude for the local partnership and acknowledged the Maryland Transportation Authority Police first responders in attendance for their heroic efforts in response to the recent bridge incident.

“As America’s cruise line, Carnival launched the first year-round cruise program from Baltimore with Carnival Pride so it’s fitting that we are here today aboard Carnival Pride showing the immense pride we have in providing great cruise vacations from this great American city,” said Duffy.

“We are proud to sail 100,000 people from Baltimore annually, generate millions in economic impact for the city and state with each departure and honor the courageous individuals who assisted in saving lives during the tragic bridge collapse.”

Additionally, Carnival Cruise Line donated $25,000 to the U.S. Naval Academy Foundation, supporting its Energy Security and Infrastructure Resilience program. Recently enhanced in a 2023 drydock, the Carnival Pride now offers itineraries from Baltimore to destinations such as the Caribbean, Bahamas, Bermuda, Greenland, Canada and the Panama Canal. Starting in 2025, voyages will also include Celebration Key, Carnival’s new exclusive Bahamian destination.