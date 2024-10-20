Carnival Introduces Enhanced Platform for Advisors

Carnival Cruise Line is introducing an enhanced Learn & Earn training platform for travel advisors, expanding its Loyalty Rocks! Program, according to a press release.

The upgraded curriculum now includes over 50 video-based courses designed to enhance advisors’ expertise on Carnival offerings and industry trends, as well as social media training, the company stated.

“The travel industry, especially cruising, has experienced unprecedented growth in the past two years, and these updates to our training program will help travel advisors capitalize on the opportunity that growth presents,” said Meegan Broussard, senior director of trade marketing and sales communications for Carnival Cruise Line.

“We’ve enjoyed a great amount of success together with our travel advisor partners and our Learn & Earn courses are a great way of continuing to build toward more success for the future.”

The training program provides several benefits for travel advisors, including double Loyalty Rocks! reward points for each completed course and a 50-point bonus at graduation. The reward points can be redeemed for items such as gift cards and merchandise.

The Loyalty Rocks! Learn & Earn training program, launched in 2019, features over 500,000 classes completed annually and more than 10,000 travel advisors graduating each year. The new coursework was developed using feedback from program graduates.