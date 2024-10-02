Carnival Expands 2026-27 Australia Sailings with Four-Ship Fleet

Carnival Cruise Line has announced its 2026-27 itineraries, marking a significant expansion in Australia with the addition of two ships from P&O Cruises Australia in March 2025, according to a press release.

The 201 sailings represent a 99 percent increase from the previous season, making Carnival the largest cruise line in Australia with four ships: the Carnival Adventure, Carnival Encounter, Carnival Splendor and Carnival Luminosa.

The expanded program includes year-round sailings from Sydney and seasonal departures from Brisbane, offering destinations such as Moreton Island, the South Pacific, the Great Barrier Reef, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

“As we expand our fleet to four ships, our commitment to Australia has never been stronger. With our 2026-27 itineraries offering four times the fun,” said Kara Glamore, vice president of Carnival Cruise Line Australia.

“We’re excited to provide a wider selection for Aussie travelers. In response to market demand, we’ve increased our short getaway options with two-to-four-day sailings, allowing everyone, from first-timers to time-poor travelers, to enjoy unforgettable holidays at sea.”

Carnival has also doubled its two-to-four-night cruise offerings, with 78 sailings from Sydney and 43 from Brisbane. This increase comes as research shows one-third of Australians feel refreshed after just three to five days of vacation.

From Sydney, the Carnival Splendor offers a range of itineraries, ranging from two to 12 days. Shorter trips include four-day cruises to Moreton Island and five- to six-day cruises to Tasmania, with stops in Hobart and Port Arthur, including an overnight stay in Hobart. Longer sailings include nine- and ten-day voyages to the South Pacific, visiting destinations like Mystery Island and Port Vila. The ship also features ten-day New Zealand cruises with visits to Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin.

The Carnival Adventure will offer multiple options, from weekend getaways and short cruises to Moreton Island to longer voyages exploring the Great Barrier Reef. A 12-day Fiji cruise is scheduled for April 2027, visiting destinations like Lautoka and Dravuni Island. Additionally, both the Carnival Adventure and Carnival Splendor will offer sailings to Melbourne for the Melbourne Cup.

The Carnival Luminosa’s seasonal sailings from Brisbane offer three- to 14-day itineraries. Highlights include a six-day Great Barrier Reef cruise with stops at Airlie Beach and Cairns and week-long South Pacific cruises with visits to Mystery Island and Port Vila. A 14-day Carnival Journeys cruise features unique ports, including Norfolk Island and Nuku’alofa, Tonga.

New itineraries for the Carnival Encounter from Brisbane include a range of destinations across the South Pacific and Great Barrier Reef. Guests can choose from short three-day getaways and four-day cruises with stops at Airlie Beach. Longer voyages, from six to 10 days, visit ports in Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and other South Pacific islands. Additionally, 12- and 14-day sailings offer opportunities to explore the islands of Fiji.

2026-27 highlights include: