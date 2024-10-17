Carnival Cruise Line Names Peter Clarke as Chief Operations Officer

Carnival Cruise Line has named hotel industry veteran Peter Clarke as chief operations officer, effective Nov. 4, 2024.

Clarke joins Carnival from IHG Hotels & Resorts, where he is vice president of luxury and lifestyle hotel operations, Americas. He previously held similar roles responsible for various U.S. and international regions, including brands such as Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, EVEN Hotels and Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, and previously held property-based assignments in food and beverage, front office and rooms management.

“I am excited about Peter’s addition to an already-strong team that delivers business results along with the great guest experience that Carnival is known for. We will benefit from his broad knowledge in managing the many complexities of the hotel business with different owners across multiple properties and brands delivering world-class customer service, while also building and maintaining a strong culture that allows our team members to take pride in their work, enjoy their jobs and build a career with Carnival,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“We talked a lot about the importance of our culture during the interview process and Peter’s reputation as a strong leader will help us continue to excel as we continue to grow with new ships and new destinations in an increasingly competitive industry.”

“Carnival has long had a reputation for delivering great service to their guests and building a strong culture amongst its employees – priorities I share. Joining the cruise industry leader at a time of significant growth and innovation is a very exciting opportunity,” said Clarke.

A native of Ireland, Clarke attended the Dublin Institute of Technology. Prior to his current tenure at Intercontinental Hotel Group, he held positions at Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Four Seasons Hotels and Jurys Hotel Group.