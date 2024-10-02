Carnival Corporation: 2025 Already Half Sold, Momentum in Occupancy and Price

“Looking forward, the momentum continues as we actively manage the demand curve,” said Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival Corporation.

Weinstein was speaking on the company’s third quarter earnings call, which took place on Monday morning.

He said the company had already sold nearly half of its 2025 cruises.

“At this point in time, 2025 is at historical highs on both occupancy and price,” Weinstein told Wall Street analysts.

“All core deployments are at higher prices than the prior year. Every brand in our portfolio is well booked at higher pricing in 2025, demonstrating the ongoing benefit of our demand generation efforts throughout our optimized portfolio,” he noted.

Weinstein credited the company’s base loading strategy as a key driver of the results.

“In fact, in the last three months, our 2025 booked positions price advantage versus last year has actually widened for the full year and for each quarter individually. And with nearly half of 2025 already booked, we feel confident in maintaining our trajectory,

“While early days, the benefit of our enhanced commercial performance is carrying nicely into 2026 as we just achieved record booking volumes in the last three months for sailings that for out,” he continued. “This incredibly strong booked position for 2024, 2025 and 2026 drove record third quarter customer deposits towards $7 billion, and that’s along with continued growth in pre-cruise purchases of onboard revenue.”