Carnival Adjusts Itineraries in 2025 and 2026 for Five Ships

Carnival Cruise Line continues to adjust itineraries onboard its ships for cruises set to take place in 2025 and 2026.

After rerouting over 20 sailings in September, the company announced additional changes for five ships earlier this week.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the affected cruises sail onboard the Carnival Freedom, the Carnival Magic, the Carnival Sunrise, the Carnival Pride and the Carnival Spirit.

Three cruises onboard the Carnival Freedom have been adjusted, including the February 10, 2025, sailing, which replaced Bimini with a visit to Nassau. The cruise saw modified port times as well.

The sailing scheduled for March 9, 2026, swapped days visiting Celebration Key and Nassau, while port times for the latter have also been modified.

A third cruise was altered, with the March 28, 2026, sailing swapping days visiting Princess Cays and Nassau.

Cruises onboard the Carnival Magic that saw their itineraries adjusted include the March 2, 2025, departure, which will now sail with a revised order of port visits, as well as modified port times in Grand Turk and Half Moon Cay.

The ship’s March 16, 2026, cruise was also changed, with a visit to Half Moon Cay replaced by a call to Nassau.

Three cruises onboard the Carnival Sunrise saw their itineraries changed to replace visits to Half Moon Cay with stops in Princess Cays.

Affected sailings depart on February 7, 2026, March 12, 2026, and March 21, 2026. Two of the cruises also saw changes to port days and slightly modified port times.

Carnival Sunrise’s March 7, 2026, cruise had its day of visit to Half Moon Cay changed, as well as adjusted time in port.

The itinerary of the March 8, 2026, cruise onboard the Carnival Pride replaced Bimini and Princess Cays with visits to Half Moon Cay and Nassau.

Completing the list of changes, the March 8, 2026, sailing onboard the Carnival Spirit saw a visit to Bimini replaced with a call to Nassau, in addition to swapped days visiting Celebration Key and Nassau, as well as adjusted port times.

According to Carnival’s statement, shore excursions purchased through the company will be automatically adjusted based on these changes.

For canceled ports, the excursions will be automatically refunded to the original form of payment, the company added.