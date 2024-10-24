Carnival Adds More 2026-27 Bahamas Cruises from Florida

Carnival Cruise Line is expanding its 2026-27 sailing schedule with additional cruises to The Bahamas, including voyages featuring the new exclusive destination Celebration Key.

According to a press release, the updates extend the itineraries of the Carnival Conquest from Miami, as well as the Carnival Glory and Carnival Freedom from Port Canaveral, offering more three-, four-, and five-day cruise options to Bahamian destinations.

“These itineraries build out a key part of our 2026/27 schedule because they represent that quintessential, quick Carnival getaway from Florida to The Bahamas. These sailings give our guests many options to enjoy an escape, with all the vibrant onboard activities they know and love, plus a visit to the picturesque ports of The Bahamas, including our premier new destination Celebration Key,” said Fred Stein, vice president of itinerary planning for Carnival Cruise Line.

The Carnival Conquest, homeported year-round at PortMiami, will offer a range of itineraries in 2026 and early 2027. Three-day weekend cruises will include visits to the new Celebration Key, while four-day itineraries will feature stops at Half Moon Cay and Princess Cays. In January 2027, the ship will embark on an 11-day Southern Caribbean Carnival Journeys cruise, visiting St. Thomas, Dominica, Grenada, Antigua, Barbados and Celebration Key.

From Port Canaveral, the Carnival Glory will offer three-day and four-day cruise itineraries to Bahamian destinations throughout 2026 and early 2027. Three-day weekend cruises will depart on Fridays and include visits to Celebration Key, while four-day options will feature stops at Nassau and Celebration Key, with some itineraries also visiting Princess Cays or Half Moon Cay.

The Carnival Freedom will provide a selection of four- and five-day itineraries, with four-day cruises visiting Half Moon Cay and Celebration Key. The five-day cruises will include stops at Celebration Key, Nassau, and either Half Moon Cay or Princess Cays.

In addition, the Carnival Freedom will offer two transatlantic Carnival Journeys cruises in 2026. One will be a 14-day voyage from Port Canaveral to Barcelona, with stops in Gibraltar, Malaga, and Alicante, while the other will be a 13-day journey returning from Barcelona to Port Canaveral. The ship will also feature an eight-day round-trip Mediterranean cruise from Barcelona, visiting Provence, Livorno, Civitavecchia, Naples, and Valletta.