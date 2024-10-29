Captain Cook Fiji Embarks on Final Cruise

As the company shuts down its overnight cruise operations, the Caledonian Sky is currently operating Captain Cook Cruises Fiji’s last sailing.

The 114-guest upscale vessel sailed from Nadi on Oct. 26 for a seven-night expedition to Lau and Kadavu.

According to the company, the farewell voyage offers guests a last opportunity to explore Fiji’s untouched destinations.

The cruise is highlighted by crystal lagoons, pristine beaches, sacred sites, and vibrant reefs, Captain Cook added.

Passengers also have the chance to take part in Fijian culture, witnessing traditional ceremonies and participating in local traditions such as wood-turning and pottery-making activities.

The sailing’s itinerary features visits to Tivua, Makogai, Qila Qila, Fulaga Island, Vuaqava, Toyota Island and Kadavu.

After acquiring the Caledonian Sky in late 2023, Captain Cook Cruises Fiji announced plans to shut down its overnight cruise operations in July 2024.

According to the company, the decision was made as part of a broader realignment of its operational strategies.

While the expedition sailings were reportedly a success, Captain Cook opted to focus on its core business of day cruising and dinner voyages.

After completing its final cruise, the Caledonian Sky will be returned to its owner, Australia-based tour operator APT Travel Group.

In 2025, the 1991-built vessel is scheduled to operate a series of cruises in the Mediterranean and Western Europe for Travelmarvel.

Focusing on the region’s story and culture, the eight- to 15-night sailings are said to feature an experienced cruise director and an onboard team, in addition to expert local guides.

Originally built for Renaissance Cruises, the 4,200-ton ship was operated by various cruise lines in the past, including Noble Caledonia and Star Cruises.

The Caledonian Sky previously replaced the 168-guest Reef Endeavour in the Captain Cook fleet. The Reef Endeavour had been sailing for the company since 1996.