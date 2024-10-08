Buksh Appointed Director of Trade Sales for Four Seasons Yachts

Shane Buksh has been appointed Director of Trade Sales for Four Seasons Yachts, effective October 7, 2024, according to a press release.

In this role, he will oversee the B2B sales strategy for the luxury yacht brand in select global regions.

With 26 years of travel industry experience, Buksh brings extensive knowledge to his new position. He most recently served as Director of National Accounts for North America at Seabourn. Before that, he worked with Royal Caribbean for six years as a Strategic Accounts Manager in field sales. Buksh’s career began in the airline industry with Canadian Airlines, and he later joined Royal Caribbean and Holland America as part of their onboard entertainment team, spending four years at sea. He also held the position of Area Leader/Regional Manager for Flight Centre Canada, where he worked as a travel advisor for 11 years.

A Vancouver native, Buksh attended Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Travel Management and Tourism Program.