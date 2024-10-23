Azamara Reveals First Travel Advisor-Curated Cruise Itinerary

Azamara Cruises today announced the release of its fully customized itinerary designed by travel advisor Erica Lane.

According to the company, Lane won the 2023 “Chart Your Own Course” sweepstakes, designing an exclusive 11-day trip to the French Riviera.

The journey promises a rich blend of culture, beauty and luxury, Azamara said, reflecting the winner’s dream of experiencing the best of Southern France’s coast.

Named The Mysteries & Lore, the itinerary is scheduled to sail in the summer of 2026, beginning in Civitavecchia, the port for Italy’s capital city Rome.

The special cruise also includes a visit to Bonifacio in Corsica before exploring the Côte d’Azur and disembarking in Nice, France.

According to Azamara, guests will enjoy picturesque stops in Menton, famous for its lemon trees; Marseille, where they can try the bouillabaisse and explore the Vieux Port; the glamorous St. Tropez; and Cannes, where passengers will be able to stroll along the waterfront promenade Boulevard de la Croisette.

The cruise also features an overnight stay in Monte Carlo, Monaco, offering guests the chance to visit the Casino de Monte Carlo or explore the Prince’s Palace of Monaco, home of to the royal Grimaldi family.

Last year, the Chart Your Own Course sweepstakes gave one travel advisor the chance to design and sail on their own custom Azamara itinerary and AzAmazing Celebration, created in collaboration with the company’s Executive Leadership team in Miami.

“This initiative is a testament to our deep appreciation for our travel partners’ insights, underscoring our commitment to actively engaging with and incorporating advisors’ feedback into our itinerary planning process,” Azamara said.

The Mysteries & Lore sails onboard the Azamara Journey, on April 17, 2026, and is available for bookings on Azamara’s website.

In related news, Azamara recently announced plans to return to Alaska in 2026, with a series of cruises onboard the Azamara Pursuit.