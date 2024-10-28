Azamara Journey Makes Maiden Call in Montreal

Azamara Cruises’ Azamara Journey recently made its maiden call to Montreal. Marking the company’s return to the Canadian port after a seven-year hiatus, the ship arrived on October 24, 2024.

The visit marked the end of a 12-night Canada and New England cruise that departed from Boston on October 12, 2024.

After spending the day in Montreal, the Azamara Journey departed the Canadian port for a 15-night cruise to Miami.

The repositioning cruise includes destinations in Canada and New England, as well as the East Coast, before arriving in Florida on November 8, 2024.

Among the ports of call included in the open-jaw cruise are Sydney, Quebec City, Boston, New York City, Baltimore and Charleston.

Azamara Cruises is set to return to Montreal in 2025, with the Azamara Quest scheduled to visit four times.

Starting in August, the vessel will use the Canadian port as a turning point for a series of open-jaw cruises to Canada, New England, Greenland and Iceland.

In mid-September, the 710-guest ship is also set to offer a roundtrip cruise from Montreal that focuses on Quebec and the St. Lawrence region.

The ten-night itinerary features visits to Trois-Rivières, Quebec City, Gaspé, Îles de la Madeleine, St. Pierre et Miquelon, Sydney and Charlottetown.

Azamara is also returning to Montréal in 2026, with three visits scheduled for the Azamara Journey between late August and mid-October.

In addition to the Azamara Journey, Montreal received calls from various cruise lines in October, including Windstar, Fred. Olsen, Seabourn and Oceania.

One of the largest vessels visiting the port was Fred. Olsen’s Borealis, which arrived on October 16, 2024.

The 1,320-guest ship docked in Montreal as part of a month-long cruise to Canada and New England that sailed roundtrip from Southampton, England.

Other vessels hosted by the Canadian port include the Seabourn Quest, the Star Pride and the Insignia.