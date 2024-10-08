Azamara Introduces RezA for Enhanced Booking Experience

Azamara Cruises has launched RezA, a new and improved global reservation system designed to enhance the booking experience for travel advisors, according to a press release.

As part of Azamara’s “Listening, Learning and Linking” initiative, the system aims to simplify reservation management and streamline the process of booking Azamara cruises, offering advisors a more efficient experience, the company stated.

“We never stop looking for ways to better support our travel advisors, and are confident that this update reflects their feedback and this commitment. Once educated on RezA, advisors tell us how much they love the platform’s intuitive design to quickly make a booking and how easy it is to use. It’s saving our advisors a phone call and improving the way they interact with their clients, which is exactly what they’ve asked for,” said Michelle Lardizabal, Azamara Cruises’ chief sales officer.

The name “RezA” was selected through a contest where over 500 travel advisors submitted suggestions, with the final choice being a shortened version of RezAmara.

The new reservation system, developed based on advisor feedback, includes features such as sending payment links to clients, faster commission payments with a “Pay in Full” option and advisor recognition at the booking level. Additional tools support group bookings, automate payment reminders and allow reservation duplication for clients traveling together. Advisors can access RezA via Azamara’s travel advisor portal.