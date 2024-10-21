Aomori Port Celebrates Series of Maiden Calls in October

Aomori Port, located at the northernmost tip of Japan’s mainland in Aomori Prefecture, celebrated a series of inaugural cruise ship visits this fall, marking a period of tourism growth for the region, according to a press release.

The first to visit Aomori Port was the Seven Seas Explorer on October 3, 2023, followed by the Silver Nova on October 12, 2023.

During these inaugural visits, passengers were greeted with a traditional Japanese welcome, including a performance of Tsugaru Shamisen music.

Approximately 700 passengers from the Silver Nova had the opportunity to explore Aomori’s local attractions, either through organized bus tours or by walking downtown to enjoy the area’s scenic beauty and cultural sites.

In honor of the maiden calls, a special ceremony was held, where Aomori City Mayor Nishi Hideki officially welcomed the ships and their guests.

During the event, Silver Nova’s Captain Melwyn Mudannayake expressed his appreciation, and said: “On behalf of Silversea Cruises, we look forward to future visits to Aomori Port.”

Mizoguchi Atsushi, the section chief of Aomori City Hall, added: “We are pleased to see the fruits of our past sales efforts coming to realization. Aomori Port is ideally located in the center of the area, offering easy access to a variety of natural attractions. The advantage of having the port and downtown close together allows for a variety of enjoyment. We look forward to welcoming new ships and their passengers, and we believe they will also enjoy their stay.”

Additionally, the Noordam is scheduled for its first visit on October 15, followed by the Regatta on October 24, continuing the series of maiden calls at Aomori Port.