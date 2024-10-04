Antigua Cruise Port Names Gasper George as General Manager

Antigua Cruise Port appointed Gasper George as general manager, according to a press release.

The announcement was made by Mike Maura, Jr., regional director of Global Ports Holding (GPH) Americas.

A native of Saint Lucia, George also serves as Director of Operations and Product Development for Saint Lucia Cruise Port and GPH Eastern Caribbean. Since his appointment, he has been actively preparing for the launch of commercial expansion plans at the port, aligning with the start of the 2024-25 cruise season.

“Gasper’s expertise and commitment to excellence make him the ideal leader for this key position. Since joining GPH in late 2023, he has proven to be an invaluable asset to our team, significantly contributing to the development and launch of the Saint Lucia Cruise Port redevelopment project and other important regional initiatives,” said Maura, Jr. “His strong background in the maritime and cruise industry, combined with his leadership experience and dedication to community engagement, positions him to drive progress and innovation at Antigua Cruise Port.”

“I also wish to sincerely thank Cynthia Jacobs-Browne, our Financial Controller, for her assistance and support as interim General Manager prior to Gasper’s appointment. Her leadership during that transitional period was invaluable, ensuring continuity and stability within the team. Cynthia’s dedication and expertise not only helped us navigate challenges, but also set a strong foundation for future success. We are truly grateful for her commitment and hard work.”

George brings extensive experience in stakeholder engagement, management and business development, having previously served as Senior Manager of Business Development and Corporate Communications at the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA). He has held various roles in both the private and public sectors, chairs the Saint Lucia Community Tourism Agency, and is a member of the Saint Lucia Hospitality & Tourism Association. He has also contributed to the Marketing and Communications Committee for Airport Council International – Latin America and the Caribbean.

George added: “I am truly honored to take on the position of General Manager at Antigua Cruise Port. My focus will be on fostering sustainable growth while enhancing the overall visitor experience. By collaborating with our partners and engaging with the local community, I believe we can elevate Antigua as a premier cruise destination. Together, we will build on our strengths and innovate for the future.”