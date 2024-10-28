Antarctica21 and HIF Global Announce Partnership for E-Fuels

Antarctica21 announced a new collaboration with HIF Global, an e-fuel producer, to become the first company in the cruise industry to integrate synthetic gasoline into its operations.

According to a press release, the exclusive agreement marks a significant step towards sustainable tourism in Antarctica.

E-fuel, a synthetic fuel produced from green hydrogen and recycled CO2, is said to be a promising alternative, being chemically equivalent to current gasoline.

It requires no modifications to engines or existing infrastructure, Antarctica21 said, thereby supporting global decarbonization goals.

The partnership is the first step in Antarctica21’s plan to shift its operations toward the exclusive use of e-fuels, the company added.

“We are delighted to be at the forefront of the quest for alternative energy solutions. The strategic partnership between Antarctica21 and HIF aligns with our ongoing sustainability initiatives, which encompass energy-efficient practices and a comprehensive carbon offsetting and certification program,” said Jaime Vásquez, president of Antarctica21.

“By integrating e-fuel into our operations, we are paving the way toward a more sustainable future for Antarctic tourism while helping drive innovation in marine fuel alternatives.”

At a ceremony in Punta Arenas, in southern Chile, on Oct. 25, 2024, Antarctica21 and HIF Global signed an agreement whereby e-gasoline will be tested for the operation of zodiacs by Antarctica21’s Magellan Explorer.

In the following years, Antarctica21 plans to expand the use of e-fuels to include synthetic Marine Gas Oil (e-MGO) to power Magellan Explorer’s main engines, as well as synthetic jet fuel for air operations.

The e-fuel used for this partnership is locally sourced from HIF Global’s Haru Oni plant in Punta Arenas, in Chile’s Magallanes Region, where the company produces e-fuel for various industrial applications.

The plant’s innovative approach has the potential to position Chile as a key element in the global energy transition, Antarctica21 said.

“This agreement is a concrete step that reaffirms our commitment to decarbonizing the planet. Our e-fuels can make a difference today, not only transforming regional tourism but also contributing to a sustainable future in the White Continent,” said Víctor Turpaud, CEO of HIF Latam.