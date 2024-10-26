Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Andrew Brown of Expedia Cruises: Tips for a Successful Second Career

Andrew Brown

Andrew Brown, a franchise owner with Expedia Cruises, shared his top tips for building a successful second career, drawing on his experience transitioning from a corporate career to the travel industry.

After a two-decade career at a financial firm in Canada, Brown followed his passion for travel, first working as a Vacation Consultant before officially becoming an Expedia Cruises franchise owner in December 2023.

Now, as an experienced business leader, he offered insights on fostering teamwork, embracing diversity, leveraging technology and engaging with the local community—providing a roadmap for success applicable to various industries.

Here are Brown’s Tips for Building a Successful Business in a Second Career:

  • Be a Champion of Openness: Brown emphasized the value of open communication with team members, ensuring they feel valued and supported. He takes transparency a step further by inviting the spouses and partners of his travel agents to staff meetings, creating a sense of inclusion for those closely connected to his team.
  • Build a Diverse Team: Brown advised business owners to hire employees from diverse backgrounds to encourage fresh perspectives and innovative ideas. This diversity not only strengthens internal problem-solving but also broadens the company’s appeal to a wider customer base.
  • Embrace Technology: To thrive in the service-based cruise industry, Brown highlighted the importance of investing in customer relationship management (CRM) tools to maintain strong client connections. He also recommends using social media marketing to attract new customers and expand business reach.

 

Commit to Your Community: Brown stressed the significance of engaging with local communities through charitable initiatives, building trust with customers and enhancing the business’s reputation. A strong community presence also helps attract new clients

