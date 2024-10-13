Ambassador Reports Record Breaking Launch Day

Ambassador Cruise Line recorded its biggest-ever first day of sales following the launch of its “Smaller Ships, Bigger Season” 2026-27 itineraries on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, according to a press release.

The launch day saw an overall revenue increase of 59 percent year-on-year, with trade sales up by 88 percent. Notably, 54 percent of bookings were made by guests who had previously sailed with Ambassador.

Christian Verhounig, CEO of Ambassador, said: “We are thrilled to launch our 2026-27 season, with first day sales generating our highest revenues since the inception of Ambassador—a phenomenal achievement for a cruise line that was only founded three years ago and began sailing in early 2022.”

“With trade sales up by 88 percent, our spectacular launch day sales figures illustrate how popular Ambassador’s offering has become with new-to-cruise customers and seasoned cruisers alike, courtesy of our inflation-defying prices.

“This remarkable growth is not only a reflection of increased demand for Ambassador’s unique offering but also to the strength of our valued trade partnerships. In recognition of the key role agents play in our success, we’ve expanded our trade team to offer even greater support to them, and it’s incredibly gratifying to see these efforts clearly making an impact on sales. We remain grateful for the ongoing trust and support of our agent partners and we look forward to continuing on our journey together for many years to come,” he continued.

Ambassador Cruise Line’s 2026-27 season runs from April 3, 2026, to March 29, 2027, featuring 84 itineraries that will visit 146 ports, 27 new, across 48 countries, covering over 140,000 nautical miles.