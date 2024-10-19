Ambassador Launches ‘Hot Fares – Hot Tickets’ Incentive

Ambassador Cruise Line has introduced a new trade incentive, allowing agents to win tickets to premier UK entertainment events, according to a press release.

Running through October 23, 2024, the initiative invites travel agents to enter a prize draw by booking any cruise from the 2026-27 Ambassador season.

Agents will have the chance to win tickets to events including the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre, Disney on Ice in Liverpool, and performances by Andre Rieu and James Bay, among others. To participate, agents must book a cruise for the 2026-27 season and email their name, agency name, ABTA number, ticket preference, and booking reference to competitions@ambassadorcruiseline.com.

Winners will be announced on October 24 via Ambassador’s trade Facebook page, Ambassador Cruise Line Trade Partners.

Nicola Harper, head of Distribution at Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “Our valued trade partners are incredibly important to us, and we’re continuing to show our appreciation with this all-new incentive. Agents are and will remain key to our ongoing efforts to broaden the appeal of the Ambassador brand throughout the 2026/27 season, and ‘Hot Fares – Hot Tickets’ offers us a great opportunity to thank them for their continued support.”

The trade initiative coincides with the launch of Ambassador Cruise Line’s new 2026-27 season, titled “Bigger Season, Smaller Ships.” The season runs from March 22, 2026, to March 29, 2027, featuring 84 itineraries and visits to 146 ports, 27 of which are new, across 48 countries and three continents, covering over 140,000 nautical miles.