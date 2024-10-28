Ambassador ‘Frightening Fares’ Offer

Ambassador Cruise Line is celebrating Halloween with a new “Frightening Fares” offer, giving guests the chance to save 13 percent nn 13 cruises for the next 13 days with promotional code LOW13, according to a press release.

Running until Nov. 5, Ambassador’s “Frightening Fares” offer applies to 13 sailings aboard the Ambience and Ambition, departing between April 6, 2025, and December 4, 2025. The offer includes a variety of itineraries, from journeys tracing Viking explorers’ paths to the Arctic Circle to voyages across the eastern Atlantic. Below is a selection of these cruises.

Itineraries included in the offer: