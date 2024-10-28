Ambassador ‘Frightening Fares’ Offer

Ambassador Cruise Line is celebrating Halloween with a new “Frightening Fares” offer, giving guests the chance to save 13 percent nn 13 cruises for the next 13 days with promotional code LOW13, according to a press release.
Running until Nov. 5, Ambassador’s “Frightening Fares” offer applies to 13 sailings aboard the Ambience and Ambition, departing between April 6, 2025, and December 4, 2025. The offer includes a variety of itineraries, from journeys tracing Viking explorers’ paths to the Arctic Circle to voyages across the eastern Atlantic. Below is a selection of these cruises.
Itineraries included in the offer:
- A Taste of Ireland: Sails on the Ambition on April 11, 2025, for four nights from London Cruise Terminal, visiting Cobh and Holyhead, with fares starting at £278 per person.
- Hidden Gems of The Netherlands, Belgium, and the British Isles: Departs on the Ambition on April 27, 2025, for nine nights from Liverpool, visiting Belfast, Honfleur, Zeebrugge and Ijmuiden, with fares starting at £835 per person.
- Midnight Sun Marvels: Departs on the Ambience on June 7, 2025, for 14 nights from London Cruise Terminal, visiting Haugesund, Andalsnes, Tromso, and Honningsvag, with fares starting at £931 per person.
- Norway’s Land of the Northern Lights and Scotland: Departs on the Ambience on October 27, 2025, for 16 nights from London Cruise Terminal, visiting Invergordon, Alesund, Trondheim, Tromso, Alta, Narvik and Kirkwall, with fares starting at £1,113 per person.