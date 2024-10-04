Ambassador Cruise Line Launches Search for Great British Grandparent 2024

In honor of National Grandparents Day on Oct. 6, Ambassador Cruise Line is launching a nationwide search for the Great British Grandparent 2024, according to a press release.

The search offers Brits the opportunity to recognize a grandparent for their contributions to the family. From Sunday, October 6 until November 17, 2024, members of the public are encouraged to nominate their partner, parent, grandparent or friend for the title of Great British Grandparent.

Christian Verhounig, CEO of Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “Grandparents are the anchors of the family and Ambassador Cruise Line wants to provide a platform for people to recognize how important they truly are. Grandparents offer valuable wisdom, comfort and lessons to the younger generation, as well as support in times of need. We are proud to champion this amazing generation as our search for this year’s Great British Grandparent begins, and would encourage people across the nation to nominate the elder statesmen and women in their lives that really make a difference for this prestigious title.”

The initiative follows a recent survey commissioned by Ambassador exploring intergenerational relationships. Findings show that grandparents continue to play a vital role in family life, with many providing an average of 24.6 hours of childcare per month. Despite this contribution, over a third (38 percent) receive no compensation. Additionally, grandparents are regarded as the most trustworthy caregivers, with nearly two-thirds (62 percent) of respondents saying they trust them most with childcare.

The research also shows that two in five (40 percent) Brits have at some point sought financial support from grandparents.

Ambassador’s search for the Great British Grandparent made its debut last year. Raymond Pearson, a grandfather of five from Essex, was named the 2023 Grandparent of the Year, nominated by his daughter, Hollie.

Pearson said: “Being named the first Great British Grandparent was an honour – it took me by complete surprise and I was so grateful. My wife and I had an incredible experience sailing around the Norwegian Fjords with Ambassador earlier this year – it made me really appreciate the beauty of our world and it was a nice opportunity to relax. Although, I was eager to see my kids and grandkids on return!”