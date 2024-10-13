Albatros Wraps Up 18-Voyage 2024 Arctic Program

Albatros Expeditions has recently concluded its 2024 Arctic program and shared insights from this successful season..

According to the company, the season marked a significant achievement, as the first Arctic season in over three years completed without significant disruptions or COVID-19 cases, signaling a healthy return to normalcy in the small ship cruising industry.

“The Albatros family is extremely proud of our latest Arctic Season,” said Jens H. Rasmussen, COO and board member of Albatros Travel. “Sailing on our newly built Infinity Class ship Ocean Albatros for an entire season in the Arctic is yet another milestone in our company’s history.”

During the season, the Ocean Albatros covered 23,844 nautical miles, visited 11 countries, completed 18 voyages and hosted over 2,400 guests from 56 countries. Wildlife encounters included over 27 polar bear sightings in Svalbard and a sighting of a Blue Whale near the ship in Qarajaqs Isfjord, Greenland.

The expedition company reported that this season’s success is reflected in guest satisfaction, achieving the highest levels ever recorded in its Arctic expeditions. The company’s Net Promoter Score (NPS) reached an overall score of 79, marking a 21.5 percent increase from the previous year.

In Greenland, Albatros Expeditions focused on hiring local guides and staff, supporting traditional crafts and businesses and collaborating with communities to preserve their cultures and traditions.