AIDAdiva to Debut New Culinary Highlights in 2025

AIDA Cruises’ AIDAdiva will introduce new culinary experiences following a seven-week drydock from February 3 to March 22, 2025, as part of AIDA Cruises’ modernization program.

According to a press release, the ship will offer eight restaurants and 15 bars, including exciting new venues that expand the range of dining options.

Among the new highlights is the Yacht Club Restaurant, which features a maritime atmosphere with a menu offering seasonal cuisine and international specialties.

The restaurant’s outdoor area houses the Lanai Bar, where guests can enjoy a variety of drinks from AIDA Spritz to sundowners.

The French Kiss Restaurant, debuting on Deck 11, will offer classic French dishes like steak tartare, fine cheeses and French pastries.

The new Asian restaurant will serve hot and cold sushi, dim sum, and specialties like Japanese okonomiyaki under cherry trees, along with an Asian breakfast for early risers. The adjacent Tokyo Bar will complement this venue with signature Asian-inspired cocktails.

Additional additions include the Tapas & Bar, serving hot and cold tapas alongside Spanish wines and beers, and the Panorama Lounge & Bar on Deck 10, which offers an exclusive bow view with signature drinks and cocktail classics.

These new venues will join AIDAdiva’s familiar favorites, such as the Market Restaurant and Buffalo Steak House, which will also receive updates during the drydock period.

The AIDAdiva will be the line’s first ship to undergo modernization at the Chantier Naval shipyard in Marseille, France. During the drydock from February 3 to March 22, 2025, the focus will be on improved ship technology and even more experience, the company stated.