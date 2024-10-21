Adora Cruises Partners with Women’s Forum for Theme Cruise

Adora Cruises is joining forces with the World Women’s International Forum to launch a themed voyage onboard the Adora Magic City in China.

According to a press release, the sailing is a “maritime festival designed for women,” will depart from Shanghai on Oct. 28, 2024.

Named the “2024 China Women’s Navigators Conference,” the five-day cruise sails to Fukuoka, Japan, and also celebrates the 10th anniversary of the World Women’s International Forum.

During the themed voyage, the Adora Magic City will host learning, communication and sharing activities for women, Adora Cruises said.

Guests can participate in multiple empowerment forums, as well as discuss development opportunities for women’s leadership, all from an international perspective.

According to the company, the cruise will be attended by several local leaders, including Yang Lan, Dong Mingzhu, Jing Yidan, Li Shaohong, Zhou Yi, Zhu Yanmei, Sun Dan, Sun Gefei, Zhao Jie, Liu Qian, Teng Congcong, Yin Lichuan and Shen Yu.

“We are very honored to cooperate with the World Women’s International Forum to jointly create this sea travel and study voyage that will promote the development of Chinese women’s careers,” the company said in a prepared released.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy that includes themed cruises as business incentives, the company added.