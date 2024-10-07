171,234 New Cruise Ship Berths on Order

The October update of the global cruise ship orderbook by Cruise Industry News presents a 66-ship, 171,234-berth orderbook through 2036.

The value stands at $56.5 billion in new ship orders.

With two ships left to enter service this year, the Disney Treasure and Viking Vela, attention will soon turn to 2025, when 15 new ships are set to enter service.

These newbuilds range from the 180-guest Four Season I to the 5,610-guest Star of the Seas from Royal Caribbean International, plus the new MSC World America, which debuts in Miami in April.

2026 will be another 15-ship year, with just under 30,000 new berths poised to enter service. Among highlights for 2026 is the first newbuild for Orient Express, plus the new Norwegian Luna, which will be an upsized version of the Prima-class from Norwegian Cruise Line.

In addition is the Seven Seas Prestige, a new class of ship from Regent Seven Seas Cruises with capacity for 850 guests at 77,000 tons.