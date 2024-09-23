World Odyssey Sets Sail on Semester at Sea’s Fall Voyage

The World Odyssey recently kicked off Semester at Sea’s 105-day Fall Voyage, which is set to sail to ten countries around the world.

After completing its summer schedule for Phoenix Reisen, the vessel sailed from IJmuiden, Netherlands, for the Semester at Sea program on September 9, 2024.

The 520-guest ship is now set to visit 11 cities in three different continents before ending the voyage in Thailand on December 22, 2024.

As part of the company’s educational cruising program, the cruise will allow guests to form a community onboard while learning about 25 fields of study, Semester at Sea said.

The global comparative study program offers the “perfect mix of classroom and field education,” the company said, with students able to earn 12 to 15 credits from Colorado State University while onboard.

After leaving Northern Europe, the Fall Voyage is scheduled to make visits to Lisbon in Portugal before continuing to Casablanca in Morocco and two destinations in Ghana: Tema and Takoradi.

The itinerary then arrives in the Indian Ocean, with calls to Port Louis in Mauritius and Kochi in India, before arriving in Southeast Asia and the Far East.

In the region, the World Odyssey is scheduled to sail to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Bangkok, where the cruise is set to end.

Before completing its seasonal schedule for Semester at Sea, the ship is also set to offer a Spring Voyage that will sail from Bangkok to Bremerhaven in Germany.

The 106-day cruise operates a similar itinerary on a reserve order, visiting 11 cities in ten countries.

Highlights of the cruise include full-day visits to Penang in Malaysia, Mombasa in Kenya and La Coruña in Spain.

Upon returning to Europe next April, the 1998-built ship is set to offer a summer cruise program for Germany-based Phoenix Reisen.

Renamed the Deutschland, the vessel offers seven- to 16-night itineraries to Northern Europe and the Mediterranean throughout September 2025.