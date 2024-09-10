World Explorer Makes Inaugural Call at Port of Montréal

The World Explorer made its inaugural call at the Port of Montréal on September 8, 2024.

To commemorate the occasion, a traditional plaque exchange took place between Montréal Port Authority’s Jean-François Belzile and Captain Dmytro Ashanin.

The ship, which can accommodate 200 guests, departed the port the following day.

Currently operating Rivages du Monde’s 2024 cruise program along Canada’s St. Lawrence River, the World Explorer will transition to its winter season in Antarctica for Quark Expeditions after the cruise season concludes in October.