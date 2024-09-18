Windstar Expands Presence in the South Pacific

Windstar Cruises has announced an expansion of itineraries for the line in the South Pacific, where the company operates year-round.

Beginning in 2026, Windstar will offer new experiences visiting Fiji, Tonga and the Cook Islands, in addition to existing sailings in Tahiti and the Society Islands, the Tuamotus, and the Marquesas. New shorter itinerary options like the 7sevennight Tuamotus cruise and 11-night Marquesas cruise, the company announced.

Additional air and hotel packages with overwater bungalows in Bora Bora will allow guests to extend their stay in these iconic islands.

The 312-passenger, all-suite Star Breeze sails in the South Pacific year-round, now with more itineraries and islands than ever before thanks to the 2026 additions, the company said.

To celebrate the news, Windstar is concurrently launching an early booking offer. Those who book a 2026 South Pacific cruise will enjoy a complimentary All-Inclusive experience (worth $89/day per guest)— featuring Wi-Fi; unlimited wine, beer and cocktails; and all gratuities — plus a $100 onboard credit per stateroom.

“Tahiti is one of my favorite destinations on the planet, and I was thrilled to expand Windstar’s itineraries in the region to the remote Marquesas Islands this year,” says Windstar President Christopher Prelog.

“These new additions are a natural progression for us, as these faraway South Pacific islands exemplify the heart of Polynesian culture. But they are extremely difficult to access, especially if you’re piecing together your own trip. On Windstar, you’re able to sail there easily on an all-suite ship that has no more than 312 passengers. We can go to places like Tonga and Taveuni without overwhelming the destination from a tourism, ecological, and cultural perspective, due to our small size and the great relationships we’ve built while sailing in the region over decades.”