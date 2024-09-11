Windstar Announces Exclusive Fall Savings and Upgrades

Windstar Cruises is offering exclusive savings on select fall sailings to destinations like Tahiti, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.

For a limited time, travelers can enjoy a complimentary all-inclusive upgrade on voyages through March 2025, which includes free Wi-Fi, unlimited drinks and all gratuities. The offer runs through September 30.

Solo travelers can also benefit from a reduced single supplement of 120 percent on select sailings this fall and early winter, allowing for additional savings alongside lower seasonal airfare.

“Our small ships attract friendly, well-traveled people who enjoy meeting new people, and with fewer people on board, it’s simply easier to make new friends and find people you want to socialize with throughout the cruise,” said Janet Bava, Windstar’s chief commercial officer.

The single supplement is also applicable to Windstar’s Balboa/Fuerte Amador to Oranjestad itinerary. Guests can explore the Panama Canal, San Blas Islands of Panama, Cartagena and Aruba.

The complimentary all-inclusive upgrade is applicable on select Mediterranean trips this fall, exploring Croatia’s coast, the Greek islands and cities like Barcelona and Rome.

“Autumn in the Mediterranean is fabulous,” added Bava. “It’s normally mild weather in the 60s with sunny, cool days, perfect for exploring and enjoying the coastal scenery, and wandering around plazas and historical sites. In fall and winter, locals are more prevalent than tourists so it’s definitely a more leisurely vibe. I also love Autumn for dining on fresh, local specialties, and you can enjoy fall harvest festivals such as the olive harvest in Greece, grape harvest in Croatia and chestnut festivals in Sardinia.”