Viva Cruises Selects CMAC Group for Portugal Ground Transportation

Viva Cruises has appointed CMAC Group to manage its ground transportation and excursion services in the Douro Valley, northern Portugal, according to a press release.

Starting in April 2025, CMAC Group will oversee transportation for VIVA Cruises’ excursions, including city tours of Porto, a full-day visit to Salamanca and vineyard tours. Their services will cover coaches, guides, activities, entrance fees and guest assistance.

Nicole Roesch, product operations manager at Viva Cruises, said: “Partnering with CMAC is a strategic move to ensure our guests receive top-tier service during their tours and transfers in Portugal. CMAC’s proven track record and innovative approach to destination management company (DMC) solutions makes it the ideal partner for this venture. We are excited to see the positive impact this collaboration will have on our passengers’ overall experience.”

Joao Moura, managing director of CMAC Portugal, added: “A cruise is not just about the onboard adventure but the experience as a whole. That includes working together with our clients to provide passengers with the best and most authentic activities; this is the ideal way to truly get to know Portugal. Our expertise in managing ground operations will ensure that VIVA Cruises’ passengers enjoy a smooth and memorable journey in the Douro Valley.

“The cruise industry is a key vertical for CMAC and we are pleased to add the first ship from Viva Cruises to our portfolio. This year has also marked the launch of our cruise portal, which enables crew to manage all passenger turnarounds in real time, simplifying the process and enhancing efficiency.”

The 120-guest Porto Mirante made its debut this summer in Düsseldorf, marking Viva Cruises’ inaugural operations on the Douro River.