Virgin Voyages Unveils Exclusive Two-Night Cruise with EDM Star Sam Feld

Resilient Lady

Virgin Voyages is launching a unique two-night weekend cruise from Miami aboard the Resilient Lady, headlined by the Dutch EDM artist Sam Feldt.

The weekend sailing departs on Saturday, Nov. 23, and returns on Monday, Nov. 25, marking Resilient Lady’s North American debut.

Guests can enjoy an exclusive poolside event after a day at sea, complimentary fitness classes, access to a Thermal Suite, shipwide activities and gourmet dining from Michelin-star chefs, including new offerings from Virgin’s molecular gastronomy test kitchen. 

Cabins aboard the Resilient Lady are still available with prices starting at $964.

Feldt is best known for his 2014 platinum-selling remix of “Show Me Love” and has performed at events like Ultra Music Festival, Coachella and EDC.

