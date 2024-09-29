Virgin Voyages Brings Back Summer Season Pass in 2025

Virgin Voyages is reintroducing its Summer Season Pass for 2025, offering guests the chance to “work from helm” throughout the summer, according to a press release.

The month-long sea adventure promotes work-life balance, allowing travelers to manage projects and deadlines while exploring ports across Europe and the Caribbean aboard the Lady Ships.

The 2025 Summer Season Pass promises a unique experience, featuring diverse work locations onboard, from Virgin’s signature hammocks to quiet spots at the Loose Cannon.

The package includes the StarLink Pro Wi-Fi and exclusive perks such as specialty coffees, wash and fold laundry services, early dining access, pre-voyage and onboard support, Richard’s Rooftop passes (limited capacity) and a complimentary glass of bubbles. Passes start at $14,999 per cabin.

The Scarlet Lady

Dates: June 1-22, July 27-Aug. 30 or Sept. 5-25

Itinerary highlights: Rome (Italy), Casablanca (Morocco), Reykjavik (Iceland), Dublin (Ireland), Lisbon (Portugal).

The Valiant Lady

Dates: June 1-29, July 4-27, Aug. 1-29 or Sept. 3-26

Itinerary highlights: Beach Club in Bimini (Bahamas), Grand Turk (Turks & Caicos), George Town (Grand Cayman), Costa Maya (Mexico).

The Resilient Lady

Dates: June 8-29, July 10-27, Sept. 7-21

Itinerary highlights: Santorini (Greece), Mykonos (Greece), Dubrovnik (Croatia), Istanbul (Turkey), Kotor (Montenegro).