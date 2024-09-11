Villa Vie CEO: ‘Hard Work Continues’ on Residential Cruise Start Up

Villa Vie CEO Mike Petterson said that every decision made in the start up of the company’s residential cruise operation has been focused on the well-being and safety of its residents.

This comes in response to a Tuesday YouTube blog that reported the company had asked guests to cover its own expenses, and sea trials had not gone to plan with the company’s launch nearing a four-month delayed mark.

“While the road has had its challenges, every decision we’ve made is focused on the well-being and safety of our residents,” Petterson said.

“We have supported our residents with trips around Europe, and spent over $2,000,000 in hotel stays and trips to accommodate and entertain them while Odyssey has been getting ready for launch,” he told Cruise Industry News.

“Since residents are scattered throughout Europe in over 20 different hotels, we have decided to let residents plan their hotels and way back to the ship for launch,” he noted.

“These costs will be compensated with onboard credit of up to $200 per day. The hard work continues, and we are on track to welcome passengers onboard by the end of this week. We look forward to launching with pride and purpose, knowing we’re not just building a ship but a united community at sea together.”