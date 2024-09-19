Viking Celebrates China Return

Viking is celebrating its return to China as the Viking Yi Dun completed her first voyage from Shanghai to Hong Kong (Shenzhen).

Viking’s new itineraries include a domestic sailing of China’s coast that highlights rarely-visited destinations and ports to which only Viking has access—something that has never been offered for international visitors, the company said.

The itineraries operate from September to November on the 930-guest Viking Yi Dun—formerly the Viking Sun—a sister ship featuring the same award-winning design and service as all other ocean ships in Viking’s fleet.

“With its ancient history and rich culture, China is a phenomenal destination that many curious travelers have not yet had the opportunity to experience,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking. “For 15 years, we introduced China to guests on our Yangtze River itineraries. Now, we are proud to offer these exclusive domestic sailings in China, and we look forward to welcoming people to this part of the world in the Viking way.”

The launch of Viking’s new China itineraries was commemorated in Shanghai, where a celebration was held with local officials.