Viking Announces Launch of Secondary Public Offering

Viking Holdings today announced the launch of a secondary public offering of 30,000,000 ordinary shares by certain selling shareholders of the company, pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a press release.

In connection with the offering, the Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 ordinary shares.

Viking is not offering any ordinary shares and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan (listed in alphabetical order) are acting as lead underwriters and representatives for the proposed offering. UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities are also acting as lead book-running managers.