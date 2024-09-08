Variety Launches Special Offer for 2024 Sailings in Tahiti

Variety Cruises is launching a new special offer for its 2024 cruises in Tahiti, the company announced in a press release.

The campaign includes a 25 percent discount on double occupancy cabins, as well as a waived single supplement for solo travelers.

For an 11-night sailing on a Category P cabin, the savings may represent up to nearly $1,850, Variety said.

According to the company, the special offer is aimed at making its remaining 2024 Tahiti-based cruises more accessible.

“Tahiti and French Polynesia are on so many people’s bucket lists, and for good reason; the islands offer some of the most serene landscapes, crystal clear waters and vibrant culture in the world,” said Filippos Venetopoulos, CEO of Variety Cruises.

“Though with the constant demand, coupled with the region’s seclusion, it can also be one of the more expensive travel options. We hope that these offers will allow travelers to experience this special place in a more affordable way,” he added.

Variety offers different options for travelers in the region, with four itineraries ranging from seven to 11 nights. For a seven-night cruise in Tahiti, prices start at $2,750, the company said.

On each voyage, passengers will sail round-trip from the port in Papeete, Tahiti, to uncover the Society Islands of French Polynesia, sailing on one of the company’s small ships to Bora Bora, Taha’a, Moorea, Huahine, Raiatea and more.

According to the company, guests on Tahiti sailings will enjoy world-renowned snorkeling spots, island tours of Bora Bora and Moorea, a river tour in Raiatea Faaroa and a half-day tour of Papeete, among other experiences.

Variety also offers deck and beach BBQs daily, swim stops off the ship, an onboard Polynesian dance night and a choice of several shore excursions.

The cruises in the region are operated by the 49-guest Panorama II.