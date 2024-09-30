Sustainability Dialogue Takes Place in Copenhagen on AIDAnova

AIDA Cruises, together with Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP) and Cruise Denmark – Copenhagen and Beyond, hosted a discussion on implementing sustainability across social, environmental and economic dimensions, according to a press release.

The event, led by AIDA President Felix Eichhorn, was held aboard the AIDAnova on September 27. The meeting included members of the Danish Parliament, Copenhagen City Council and industry stakeholders. The dialogue focused on advancing sustainability across social, environmental, and economic dimensions in the cruise industry.

Additionally, AIDA highlighted progress on shore power systems in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, and reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable development and partnerships with Baltic Sea destinations.

“In the Baltic Sea region alone, we call at more than 20 ports, with Copenhagen recording the most AIDA calls. We come to the destinations as guests and partners and are committed to constructive dialogue. From guest management and the value chain to the promotion of sustainable projects, we are a reliable partner at the side of the regions we visit,” said Eichhorn.

“We are particularly pleased that the commissioning of the first shore-side power plant for cruise ships in Copenhagen is on the agenda for next year. We will be available to the port as a project planning partner.”

AIDA Cruises and Baltic Sea ports have launched shore power systems in three countries, marking significant steps toward sustainable development. Denmark inaugurated its first system in Aarhus with the AIDAmar in June 2023, followed by Sweden’s system in Stockholm with the AIDAdiva in July 2024. On September 24, 2024, Oslo inaugurated a new system with the AIDAluna.