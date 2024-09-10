Spirit Kicks Off Series of Carnival Journeys Cruises

The Carnival Spirit is sailing from Seattle today for the first of a series of three consecutive Carnival Journeys voyages.

Described by Carnival Cruise Line as special cruises the product features longer itineraries that sail to less-traveled routes.

With a set of enriching experiences onboard, the voyages feature a “classic cruising feel,” the company added, and sail to unique destinations.

The Carnival Spirit starts its series of journeys with a 14-night cruise to Alaska and Canada.

The itinerary will visit ten destinations in the region, including Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan, Juneau, Victoria and Skagway.

In addition to scenic cruising at the Tracy Arm Fjord and the Hubbard Glacier, the two-week cruise is also highlighted by less usual ports of call, such as Sitka, Valdez and Seward.

After returning to Seattle on Sep. 24, 2024, the Carnival Spirit sets sail on a 15-night cruise to the Hawaiian Islands.

During the voyage, the 2001-built ship is scheduled to make visits to Honolulu, Nawiliwili, Kahului and Hilo.

The itinerary also features a visit to Victoria in Canada, as well as a total of nine days cruising the Pacific Ocean.

The series of Carnival Journeys continues with a 16-night Panama Canal cruise that is scheduled to sail from Seattle to New Orleans on Oct. 9, 2024.

After leaving its summer homeport, the Carnival Spirit sets course to Central America with visits to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico and Puntarenas in Costa Rica.

The 2,100-guest ship is then scheduled to cross the Panama Canal before visiting Cartagena de Indias in Colombia.

Upon disembarking guests in New Orleans, the ship is set to deadhead to Mobile to kick off its winter season in the Caribbean.

The schedule includes a series of six- and eight-night cruises that also sail to various destinations in the Bahamas.