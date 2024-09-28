Silver Nova Wraps Up Inaugural Alaska Season

The Silver Nova has wrapped up its inaugural Alaska season, according to a press release.

From May through September, the ship sailed 19 voyages, offering guests Alaskan experiences, including wildlife sightings of bears, bald eagles, sea otters, whales and salmon.

Each journey included at least four ports of call, scenic cruising through Hubbard Glacier and the Inside Passage, and over 100 shore excursion options, such as 30 in Juneau, 22 in Skagway, 21 in Sitka and 32 in Ketchikan.

“Although Silver Nova’s inaugural Alaska season has come to a close, our guests’ in-depth discoveries of the region’s vast natural beauty will live long in their memories,” said Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea.

“I am grateful to our industry-leading crew for going above and beyond to deliver the finest service at sea and exceed the expectations of our guests. Offering travelers a unique destination experience, this ship brings the outside on board like never before with its pioneering design and architectural innovations. Departing Alaska, Silver Nova will soon arrive in Asia-Pacific for her inaugural season in the region.”

During its 133-day season, Silver Nova covered over 32,000 nautical miles. Guests enjoyed 16 performances by the Juneau Alaska String Band, nearly 10,000 bottles of champagne and over 120 destination lectures.

Additionally, almost 200 S.A.L.T. Lab culinary classes were held and 30 Steve McCurry photographs were installed onboard as part of an exhibition marking Silversea’s 30th anniversary. McCurry joined the Silver Nova in August to document the ship and its surroundings during its maiden season.

“On my journey through Ketchikan, Juneau, Sitka and Skagway, I sought to capture the raw beauty and spirit of Alaska’s untouched wilderness,” said McCurry.

“The landscapes and wildlife in this region possess a rugged, timeless quality that I hoped to convey in my images, so much of the landscape is untouched as far as the eye can see. From the majestic mountains to the quiet moments of wildlife in their natural habitat, I wanted to tell a story of nature’s resilience and grandeur. This trip with Silversea allowed me to explore these remote corners, where each photograph reflects the profound connection between the land, the animals, and the people who inhabit it.”

The Silver Nova is now en route to the Asia-Pacific region for the first time.