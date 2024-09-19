Silver Nova Set to Debut in Asia-Pacific

Silversea’s newest ship, the Silver Nova, will debut in the Asia-Pacific region from late September 2024 to April 2025, according to a press release.

The first of Silversea’s new Nova Class ships will arrive in Kushiro, Japan, on September 27, marking the start of its inaugural season in Asia. After two voyages in the region, the Silver Nova will head to Australia and New Zealand in November for seven sailings, lasting 16 to 18 days each, before returning to Asia in February 2025.

“We are thrilled to finally be celebrating the arrival of the beautiful Silver Nova in Asia-Pacific,” said Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea. “Anticipation has been building among our valued guests and travel advisors in the region, and we’re delighted to be able to introduce them to one of the most pioneering ships in experiential luxury cruise travel at long last. Silver Nova will be the most luxurious ship sailing in Asia-Pacific until she leaves the region in April 2025, with her striking architectural innovations, advanced energy efficiency standards, and unprecedented range of suites and public venues.”

During the Silver Nova’s inaugural season in Asia-Pacific, Silversea will introduce its S.A.L.T. (Sea and Land Taste) culinary program in Australia and New Zealand, and offer S.A.L.T. shore excursions in Japan for the first time.

“We’re excited to be bringing S.A.L.T. (Sea and Land Taste) to Asia-Pacific in 2024, including Australia and New Zealand for the first time,” added Hernandez. “S.A.L.T. is all about discovering the soul of a place through its food and culture — and where better to taste and explore than these countries so rich in heritage and celebrated for their diverse cuisines? Some highlights will include learning about the building blocks of umami in Japan, every culinary traveler’s dream destination; exploring the lively markets and learning to make traditional and new Vietnamese dishes with the first chef to receive a Michelin Star in Ho Chi Minh City; great wineries and native ingredients in beautiful New Zealand; exploring metropolitan Melbourne with its vibrant dining scene, as well as the wilder shores of Tasmania where we’ll learn about foraging and experience live fire cooking with one of the region’s best young chefs. There are so many great food stories to tell in this part of the region, we can’t wait to share them with our guests.”

Highlighted experiences ashore include: