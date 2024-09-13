Seven Seas Navigator Completes 25 Years in Service

The Seven Seas Navigator is celebrating its 25th year of service for Regent Seven Seas Cruises in September.

With an unusual history, the 490-guest vessel was constructed by the T. Mariotti shipyard using the hull of a former Soviet research ship.

Originally named Akademik Nikolay Pilyugin, the vessel was launched in 1991 at the Admiralty Shipyard in St. Petersburg, Russia.

As part of a space research program, the ship was initially designed to take part in studies of the atmosphere and radio wave propagation processes.

However, the program was discontinued when the construction of the Akademik Nikolay Pilyugin was approximately 60 percent completed.

With its building process completely halted, the ship remained unfinished in Russia for several years before being acquired by T. Mariotti in August 1998.

The Italian facility then signed a $200-million contract with Regent to transform it into a new luxury cruise ship, the Seven Seas Navigator, which embarked on its maiden voyage on September 7, 1999.

The 11-day cruise departed from Nice, France, and included visits to Mediterranean destinations such as Italy, Spain and Monaco.

As part of its inaugural season, the ship offered additional itineraries in Europe before crossing the Atlantic for the first time in early October.

During its first winter season, the Navigator offered a 50-night circumnavigation cruise of South America, as well as a 17-night trans-Canal cruise that included stops in Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, Colombia, Panama and Costa Rica.

Currently wrapping up a summer program in Northern Europe, the 30,000-ton vessel has sailed globally during its 25-year career.

Until the end of the year, the ship is also scheduled to offer itineraries in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean before returning to Europe next April.

In November 2025, the Navigator will embark on a round Africa voyage, followed by a winter season in Australia and the South Pacific.

The deployment includes an 84-night cruise named “Grand Continental Sojourn,” which sails from Barcelona to Sydney and features ports of call in Africa, Asia and Australia.