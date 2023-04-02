Regent Unveils Five New Grand Voyages for 2025-26

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is introducing five brand new Grand Voyages for their 2025-26 collection, according to a statement.

“Discerning travelers are continuing to seek longer and more immersive cruise experiences, which is why we are excited to unveil our incredible Grand Voyage Collection for the 2025-26 season,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“These five new voyages appeal to those who desire longer more immersive experiences, with itineraries ranging from 61 to 117 nights of unforgettable experiences across the world. Our guests will enjoy unmatched personalized service, impeccable hospitality, and the comfort of our all-suite, all-balcony accommodations.”

The new itineraries span five continents and include 194 ports of call. Prices for the voyages start at $44,999 per guest.

The five new world voyages include:

The 83-night Grand Arctic Adventure onboard the Seven Seas Mariner departing from New York to Barcelona.

The 117-night Grand Cultural Quest onboard the Seven Seas Mariner from New York to Barcelona with plenty of calls in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

The 84-night Grand Continental Sojourn from Barcelona to Sydney sailing through Africa, Asia and Australia onboard the Seven Seas Navigator.

The 61-night Grand Asia Exploration from Auckland to Tokyo.

The 64-night Indian Ocean Odyssey from Mauritius to Rome visiting Africa, the Middle East and the Mediterranean.

Additionally, guests sailing a Grand Voyage will get a free one-night pre-cruise hotel package and dinner, an exclusive shoreside experience as well as door-to-door luggage service, and other perks. Guests sailing with Regent can also enjoy free shore excursions in every port of call and gourmet cuisine in various restaurants among other benefits.