Seabourn Debuts “Connoisseur Collection” F&B Experiences

Seabourn has introduced a “Connoisseur Collection” of epicurean and reserve wine experiences aboard its ships available on most 2025-26 cruises and expeditions. Guests will be able to enjoy a variety of experiences, ranging from premium whiskey and wine tastings to “dinner under the stars” with curated meals paired with premium wines.

Two different whiskey tasting will be offered led by the onboard bar manager, including select whiskies from Scotland, Japan and the United States, as well as a Macallan tasting, with the bar manager explaining the intricate details of each whiskey, its origins and flavors. According to Seabourn, to enhance the tastings, palate cleaners will be provided such as breadsticks and cheeses.

Described as a global wine tasting, guests will be able to sample 10 distinct reserve wines sourced from five different countries, each representing two varietals. The sommelier will guide guests through the nuances of each wine.

There will also be what Seabourn calls a “sommelier lunch” with five courses paired with premium reserve wines.

In addition, guests will be able to immerse themselves in an open-air dining experience on select voyages, with dinner and fine champagnes and wines served under the stars.

The “Connoisseur Collection” experiences are available for an additional fee and can be reserved on select days during voyages.

Photo: Set up for dinner under the stars